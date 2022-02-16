Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $337.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.44 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $694.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $809.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.88.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

