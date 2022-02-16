Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.34. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 248.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,725. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

