Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,463,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

DSGN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

