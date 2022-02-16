Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
DSGN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
