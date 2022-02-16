Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
