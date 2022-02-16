Zacks: Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Yext has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

