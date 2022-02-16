Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

