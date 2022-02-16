Zacks: Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ ONCS remained flat at $$0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.12. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

