Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce sales of $514.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $519.41 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.47. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.