Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

