Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 57.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,093. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

