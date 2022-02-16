Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 5,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,211. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

