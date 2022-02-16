Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.77. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.