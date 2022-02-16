Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.97). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($4.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

