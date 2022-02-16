Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 624,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.