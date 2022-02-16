Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post sales of $182.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.33 million. Lindsay reported sales of $143.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $689.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.90. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $19,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lindsay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

