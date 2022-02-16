Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to report sales of $38.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $68,842,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 119,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,154. Expensify has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

