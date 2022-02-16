Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $866.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

