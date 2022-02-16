Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
