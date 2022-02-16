Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

