Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

