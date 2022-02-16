Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $75.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.18.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,152. Yum China has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

