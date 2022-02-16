Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.88.

YUM stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

