Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.88.

YUM stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.