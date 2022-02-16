Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

