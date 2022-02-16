YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 25,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,336,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
