YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 25,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,336,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after buying an additional 486,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

