Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $526,215.51 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $526,215.51 and $180,061.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

