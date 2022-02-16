Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

TSE:Y opened at C$14.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$11.47 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.