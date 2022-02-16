Ycash Market Cap Tops $2.56 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $29,437.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00282896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00096611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,179,094 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.