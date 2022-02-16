XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 3.9%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 993,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,166,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XSPA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.