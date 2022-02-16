Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Update

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 854,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE XPOF traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 4,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $2,416,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.