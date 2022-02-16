Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Update

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 854,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NYSE XPOF traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 4,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $2,416,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
