Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.5 days.
OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.52.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (XJNGF)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.