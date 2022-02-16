Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Brian McAndrews Acquires 2,994 Shares

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Brian McAndrews purchased 2,994 shares of Xero stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$111.28 ($79.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$333,172.32 ($237,980.23).
The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.
Xero Company Profile
