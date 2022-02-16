Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Brian McAndrews Acquires 2,994 Shares

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Brian McAndrews purchased 2,994 shares of Xero stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$111.28 ($79.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$333,172.32 ($237,980.23).

The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.

