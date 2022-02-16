Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

