XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of XFLT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,514. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

In other news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

