Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.17

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.17 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.84). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.83), with a volume of 21,108 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £163.95 million and a PE ratio of -13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.17.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

