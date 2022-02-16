Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.280-$3.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.28-$3.40 EPS.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,131. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

