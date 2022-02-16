Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches One Day Volume of $775.39 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $427.99 or 0.00971918 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $775.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,923,194 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.