Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $78.83 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,951 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $78,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,227. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

