Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $36.86 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,486 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $36,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,401. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

