Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 382,990 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,990 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219,699. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.