Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.