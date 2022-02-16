Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 155.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,173 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in News by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in News by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in News by 445.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 144,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,222. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.