WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

WNS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

