Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

WIX stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

