Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $109.03 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.22.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

