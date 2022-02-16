Wit LLC Purchases 2,859 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Wit LLC lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for 0.0% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wit LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $10,080,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $6,230,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,917,845 in the last three months.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 65,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,493. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.