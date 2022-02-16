WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 2.3%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.91. Approximately 29,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 71,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

