WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 2.3%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.91. Approximately 29,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 71,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

