Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.34. 18,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.55. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 153.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

