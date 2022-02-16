Windacre Partnership LLC Acquires Shares of 5,544,000 PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,544,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,438,000. PowerSchool makes up about 3.0% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PWSC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

