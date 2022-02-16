Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

