WhiteCoin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $413.51 million and $6.19 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00024515 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004198 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

