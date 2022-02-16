Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.10% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

